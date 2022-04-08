STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Video of seer issuing 'rape threat' surfaces on social media, police launch probe

After the video surfaced on social media, the Sitapur police initiated a probe under Additional Superintendent of Police North Rajiv Dikshit.

Published: 08th April 2022 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SITAPUR: A video of a saffron-clad seer allegedly delivering a hate speech against a community and issuing a "rape threat" surfaced on social media on Thursday, prompting police to initiate a probe into the matter.

The two-minute video containing the hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2 when the seer identified as Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

Bajrang Das Muni can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.

He also made some more objectionable comments.

It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque, he started giving the hate speech on a loudspeaker.

"I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her," he is heard saying in the video.

After the video surfaced on social media, the Sitapur police initiated a probe under Additional Superintendent of Police North Rajiv Dikshit.

Legal action will be ensured as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidences that surface in the probe, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime Against Women Bajrang Muni Das
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp