Yogi govt set to establish cowsheds across state, each housing 5000 stray cattle

LUCKNOW: The issue of stray cattle was one of the most prominent poll planks used by the Opposition to hit the ruling BJP in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. More than the Opposition, the issue was raised by farmers on the ground as the stray animals devour their ready crops if the guards are lowered a bit.

Now, Yogi government 2.0 is contemplating a scheme under which cowsheds will be set up across 200 assembly segments initially, followed by the rest across the state to find a permanent solution to the issue of stray and abandoned cattle.

At present, around 5300 cowsheds are built in the rural and urban areas of the state housing lakhs of abandoned animals.

According to minister for animal husbandry, dairy and minority welfare, Dharampal Singh, each of the upcoming cowsheds will have the capacity to host at least 5000 cattle. The cowsheds will be established on vacant government land or infertile

land which will be developed as grazing ground. “If such land is found under illegal occupation, we will get it vacated,” said the minister.

The minister added that model cow sheds will be set up primarily in Aonla assembly segment in Bareilly district. According to a senior state government official, besides establishing more ‘Gaushalas’ (cowsheds), the Centre’s PM Govardhan Yojna will also be implemented till block level across UP.

Under this scheme, the commercial use of cow dung would be ensured for generating power, producing bio-fertilizer and cooking gas. The power generated by the cow dung would be used to illuminate the cow sheds, he said.

Sources in the animal husbandry department said that under the new scheme, all the breeds of cows will be housed together. The expense of the maintenance of cow sheds would be met by the sale of milk and dairy products along with cow dung and cow urine which have a big market there.

Moreover, the farmers rearing the abandoned animals will also be linked to markets, users of bio-gas, bio-pesticides, bio-fertilizers and different eco-friendly products made from cow dung.

As per the sources, each ‘gaushala’ will have a natural environment. MNREGS, Panchayati Raj department, Forest and Jal Shakti departments will coordinate with each other to arrange fodder for cattle, water, boundary wall, veterinary doctor and human resources in the cowsheds thus planned.

In its first tenure, the Yogi government’s policy of banning cow slaughter and declaring it as illegal led to an explosion in the bovine population. Moreover, Yogi after assuming office in 2017, had ordered to shut illegal slaughter houses across the state.

According to sources in the Urban Development department, 150 slaughterhouses with the capacity to slaughter 300-500 infirmed animals daily were closed in different districts for not complying with the prescribed standards. At present, only 35 slaughterhouses that adhere to the prescribed standards are operating in the state.

However, with the increase in bovine population and to cope with the issue of stray cattle, the Yogi government started a novel cow adoption initiative for abandoned cows to motivate farmers to adopt stray cattle and rear them. Under this scheme, interested farmers and livestock owners are given an allowance of Rs 900 per animal per month to rear it.

At present, the state government claims to have nine lakh stray cows to be looked after, of which one lakh have been given to farmers for rearing. Earlier, in 2019, to meet the expenses incurred on the maintenance of cow shelters, the state government had levied cow welfare cess to be parted from the revenue of the excise department, road toll plazas and Mandi Parishads.