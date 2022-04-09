STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP will lose deposits on every seat in Himachal Pradesh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The AAP will lose its deposits on all the seats in the Himachal Pradesh elections later this year, "ike it did in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Published: 09th April 2022 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will lose its deposits on all the seats in the Himachal Pradesh elections later this year, "like it did in Uttar Pradesh", Union minister Anurag Thakur said here on Saturday.

He said though the BJP does not expect any challenge in the hill state from either the AAP or the Congress, it will take every election seriously and try its best to outperform its own results in the previous polls.

During a media interaction on the sidelines of the BJP's public meeting here, Thakur evaded a direct reply to a question on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's claim that the BJP was planning to replace Jai Ram Thakur with him as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Sisodia had recently claimed that the BJP wanted Anurag Thakur as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister prior to the elections as it was scared with the support the AAP received during its road show in Mandi.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting instead alleged that the AAP leaders did not meet the public during the road show, for which, he said the people of Himachal Pradesh "will not forgive" it.

To a query on Anup Kesari, who quit as the AAP's state chief and joined the BJP on Friday night, Thakur said the Kejriwal-led party was now levelling baseless allegations against its former leader for switching sides.

"Who was good for eight years, did not remain so (for the AAP) in half an hour (after joining the BJP)," he said.

"Manish Sisodia, afterall, why is the AAP so worried, why so scared," he sought to know from the Delhi deputy chief minister.

Thakur said more leaders were in queue to join the BJP.

He, however, refrained from taking names.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Himachal Pradesh Anurag Thakur
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp