Arunachal will make govt staff ambassadors to fight drug abuse, launches online course for them

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh where drug addiction is assuming alarming proportions, the state government will make its employees ambassadors towards creating change in society.

The government has launched a four-month-long online certificate course for them to fight the menace of drug abuse. To begin with, all Group A and B employees will mandatorily undergo the course.

Describing the initiative as a strong push in the government’s fight against drug abuse, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said alcoholism and substance abuse were a major cause of concern for the state as the menace was alarmingly engulfing the youth in its vicious grip.

“Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its effect on the lives of people. We hardly have seen the effects as families facing the menace suffer in isolation,” he said.

The CM said only after watching the Arunachalee movie “I killed my son” recently did he realise the fatality of drug abuse on families.

“It broke my heart to realize how dangerous the menace is and how families suffer in silence,” he said.

He appealed to people to voluntarily undergo the online course and join the fight as the government alone cannot win the battle.

At his initiative, the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Policy, 2021, has already been adopted by the state government to eradicate the menace from society.

Khandu said his government had sanctioned funds to establish six rehabilitation centres across the state and directed the agencies concerned to immediately start the work. He suggested that these centres are fully equipped for the purpose and have provisions for vocational and skill development training for the inmates.

As these centres will take some time to become functional, he suggested that NGOs working on drug abuse and rehabilitation outside the state may be roped in so that the addicts can be immediately sent for treatment. He asked the chief secretary to work on it urgently.

“There are many addicts who have a poor family background and many have been disowned by family members. This group of addicts ought to be identified first and immediately sent for rehabilitation,” he said.

The certificate course will consist of modules on understanding substance abuse, types and harmful effects of drugs, signs and symptoms, myths and facts, counselling and intervention, management of alcohol/cannabis/opioid use and related disorders, behavioural change, communication and family role, workplace prevention, law-enforcement, etc.

The course has been developed by the department of SJETA in collaboration with National Institute of Social Defence, New Delhi, under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and will be offered by the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substance Control Authority.

A number of districts in Arunachal have been affected by the scourge of drug addiction. Then, there is addiction to opium which is grown aplenty in some districts.