BJP President JP Nadda kicks off poll campaign in Himachal, says party will form govt again

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda said the party will again form the government in Himachal Pradesh as they will go to the people with their report card which is full of achievements, while taking part in a road show at Shimla on Saturday to kick off the election campaign for the assembly polls to be held at the end of the year. With the BJP recently winning Assembly elections in four states, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said "Chauka Lag Chuka Hai, Chaka Bhi Lagega", predicting the party would win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh also.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the 'Abhinandan Samaroh' organised at Peterhof lawns after the road show in Shimla, BJP National President JP Nadda said that the party will again form the next government in Himachal Pradesh as the opposition neither has any leader nor any programme and is afraid of elections as it has nothing to show.

"The Congress has always compromised with the interests of the state and its people whereas on the other hand, the BJP has not only safeguarded the interests of the state, but also provided several developmental projects and incentives to Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Nadda said that this was not his success but that of every party worker who worked untiringly to strengthen the BJP base in the country. He said the feat was possible due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had ensured that the country regains its lost pride and glory and everyone can live with dignity and pride.

He said that it was the Prime Minister who ensured that the weaker sections of society and those deprived of welfare benefits get their dues that ensured the BJP victory in four states. He said it was after 38 years that any government succeeded in retaining power in Uttar Pradesh. He said that Congress candidates lost their deposits in 389 seats and AAP candidates forfeited their security in all 377 seats. He said that it was for the first time that any government succeeded in retaining power in Uttarakhand. He also said it was the first time that the BJP government won on its own in Manipur.

Nadda said that nine food parks of MNCs have been established in the state and it has also emerged as a pharma hub and over 12 companies were exporting their products worldwide. He said that the status of special category state was also restored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the 90:10 ration for Centre-state share for projects was also restored during the tenure of the BJP.

He also urged the party workers to go to the people with the developmental works and achievements of the Centre and state government.

This was Nadda’s first visit to his home state after the BJP’s spectacular performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said while the Aam Aadmi Party leaders insulted Himachalis by not giving them place on the stage, the president of the world’s biggest party BJP took out time to meet AAP leaders at midnight yesterday when three AAP leaders joined the saffron party.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state was fortunate that the son of the soil was heading the largest political party of the world. He said that it was only the BJP where a common party worker can rise to the topmost position in the party, whereas all other political parties are headed by families. He said that Himachal Pradesh was also fortunate that despite being small, it not only has a National President from the state, but also a dynamic Union Minister in the form of Anurag Singh Thakur who was holding the very important portfolio of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also considers Himachal Pradesh his second home and was always considerate towards the developmental demands of the state. He said that the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh during the last over four years have always strived hard to make it the most progressive state of the country. He said that the Congress has completely lost its base in the entire country and the state.

Thakur said that the Union government has provided a special assistance of Rs 800 crore to the state so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. He said that all this was possible due to the double engine governments at the Centre and the state. He said that the Centre has always provided all possible assistance to the state so that it could forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said Himachal was the first state in the country to start the concept of ‘Tridev’ upto the booth level. He said that the BJP has succeeded in strengthening its base in the state. He said that ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ has been launched in the state under the programme ‘Chale Booth Ki Ore-Bade Jeet Ki Ore’.

Amid slogans of Nadda Ji Ko Jai Shrree Ram, Nadda started the roadshow from Vidhan Sabha to Peterhof in an open jeep accompanied by CM Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and state party chief Suresh Kashyap.