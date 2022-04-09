STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to play ‘social justice’ card for Gujarat elections 

Other than BJP and Congress, AAP is also in the fray. Traditionally, elections in the state have been fought in the name of religion and caste

Published: 09th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Buoyed by the success in Assembly elections in four states earlier this year, BJP is gearing up to retain Gujarat, which goes to polls towards the end of this year. The plan is to highlight schemes and achievements of the government.

Gujarat is likely to see a triangular battler this time. Other than BJP and Congress, AAP is also in the fray. Traditionally, elections in the state have been fought in the name of religion and caste. This time, BJP has changed its plan and decided to highlight the developmental work done by the government. As part of the plan, the party will observe “Samajik Nyay Pakhdeva” (Social Justice Fortnight) from April 7-20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Gujarat for two days later this month and address public rallies in Saurashtra and north Gujarat. He is also likely to visit the tribal-dominated district of Dahod. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Gujarat on April 10 and 11. Then, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lay the foundation stone of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Kutch on April 13.

BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel said, “On April 7, promotion of Ayushyaman Bharat Yojana started. Promotion of PM Awas Yojana started today (April 8). Similar programmes on Nal Se Jal Yojana will start on April 9.  After that, the free Covid vaccination scheme promotion will be launched on April 12.”

All these programmes will be attended by party MLAs, MPs and Cengtral ministers. By talking about the benefits of these schemes, BJP wants to protray a people-friendly image, which it thinks, worked in its favour in Uttar Pradesh. It has to be seen to what extent this ploy works in Gujarat.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat elections BJP AAP
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp