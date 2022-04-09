BJP to play ‘social justice’ card for Gujarat elections 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Buoyed by the success in Assembly elections in four states earlier this year, BJP is gearing up to retain Gujarat, which goes to polls towards the end of this year. The plan is to highlight schemes and achievements of the government.

Gujarat is likely to see a triangular battler this time. Other than BJP and Congress, AAP is also in the fray. Traditionally, elections in the state have been fought in the name of religion and caste. This time, BJP has changed its plan and decided to highlight the developmental work done by the government. As part of the plan, the party will observe “Samajik Nyay Pakhdeva” (Social Justice Fortnight) from April 7-20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Gujarat for two days later this month and address public rallies in Saurashtra and north Gujarat. He is also likely to visit the tribal-dominated district of Dahod. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Gujarat on April 10 and 11. Then, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lay the foundation stone of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Kutch on April 13.

BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel said, “On April 7, promotion of Ayushyaman Bharat Yojana started. Promotion of PM Awas Yojana started today (April 8). Similar programmes on Nal Se Jal Yojana will start on April 9. After that, the free Covid vaccination scheme promotion will be launched on April 12.”

All these programmes will be attended by party MLAs, MPs and Cengtral ministers. By talking about the benefits of these schemes, BJP wants to protray a people-friendly image, which it thinks, worked in its favour in Uttar Pradesh. It has to be seen to what extent this ploy works in Gujarat.

