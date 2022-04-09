STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI questions SDPO in West Bengal's Purulia councillor murder case

The central agency also interrogated the officers of the Purulia district police who investigated the incident.

Published: 09th April 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Armed with the high court order, the CBI on Saturday questioned sub-divisional police officer, Jhalda, Subrata Deb, in connection with the murder of Tapan Kandu, who was shot dead on March 13.

In its make-shift camp office in Purulia, the sleuths of the central agency summoned five police personnel who were close to the incident.

"We will also interrogate the eyewitness who accompanied the deceased after the incident."

The CBI registered an FIR on Saturday after the Kolkata High Court ordered it to conduct a probe into the incident. The agency asked the district police to hand over the case diary.

The state government on Friday moved the division bench of the high court challenging the single bench’s CBI probe order.

Kandu’s wife Purnima criticised the state government’s role asking "when the same agency was probing into the Rampurhat massacre where nine persons were charred to death, why CBI’s probe was being challenged?"

