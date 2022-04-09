STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after protests at Pawar's residence, NCP MP Supriya Sule's security upgraded

During the protest outside Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road on Friday, Sule, the MP from Baramati, had faced the angry protesters and tried to reason with them.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

NCP MP Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after MSRTC employees staged an angry protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence here, the Maharashtra police on Saturday upgraded the security cover provided to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule from `X' category to `Y plus', an official said.

After the incident, police increased the security of the Pawar family.

"Sule's security was elevated to Y plus escort as a precautionary measure," said a senior official.

The security at Pawar's Mumbai residence as well as at his house in Baramati in Pune district has been enhanced too, officials said.

Police have arrested 110 persons in connection with the protest.

