STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In straight BJP-SP fight, UP Legislative Council polls see 98.11 per cent voter turnout

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was among the early voters as he cast his vote in Gorakhpur in the early hours as voting commenced at 8 am

Published: 09th April 2022 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Voting for 27 seats of the UP Legislative Council concluded with 98.11 per cent voters turning up to exercise their franchise sealing the fate of 95 candidates in the biennial elections on Saturday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was among the early voters as he cast his vote in Gorakhpur in the early hours as voting commenced at 8 am.

According to the Election Commission of India, Rae Bareli registered the highest voting percentage of 99.35 followed by Pratapgrah at 99.25, Sitapur at 99.20 and Barabanki in the same bracket with 99.16. Gorakhpur, the stronghold of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, recorded the lowest voting percentage where 96.50 per cent voters turned up to exercise their right till the conclusion of the process at 4 pm. Gorakhpur was followed by Farrukhabad with 96.5 per cent turnout and Saharanpur with 96.69 per cent voting. State capital Lucknow recorded 98.90 percent turnout.

In all, 95 candidates were in the fray with 1,20,657 voters sealing their fate by exercising their franchise across 739 centres, said UP chief electoral officer, Ajay Shukla.

Of the total 36 seats of the local bodies constituencies up for grabs, the ruling BJP had already bagged nine -- Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri -- unopposed. Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri segment has two seats.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, voting was held for constituencies including Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lucknow-Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria, Azamgarh-Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Meerut-Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur, across 58 districts of the state. The results will be declared after the counting of votes on April 12.

Following its resounding victory in the Assembly polls, the BJP had set its eye on becoming the single-largest party in the state legislative council as well by winning a majority of the 36 seats. No ruling dispensation has achieved majority in both houses of the UP legislature after 1990.

In the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP currently has 34 MLCs, the SP 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) four.  The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have one member each in the Upper House. The Teachers’ group and independent group have two MLCs each. As many as 38 seats are vacant at present of which 36 belong to local bodies constituency and one got vacated due to the demise of Leader of Opposition and SP MLC Ahmad Hassan after a prolonged illness last year and the remaining one is vacant as BJP MLC Jaiveer Singh has been elected to the Assembly.

In fact, the BP needs just eight more seats to touch the majority mark of 51 in the upper house after its tally of 34 went up to 43 after winning nine of the 36 seats unopposed. As per political experts, the BJP is set to achieve majority in the council for the first time under Yogi Adityanath as it was short of it during the tenures of Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta as CM. “This will be the second record by Yogi after returning to power in the state for a consecutive second term after completing a tenure of five years successfully,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.

The voters in this biennial election are people’s representatives at every level right from village pradhans to members and chairman of block development councils, members and chairman of zila panchayat, corporators in urban areas, MLAs and MPs.  However, the current polls witnessed a straight fight between the opposition Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP as the Congress and the BSP did not field any candidate.

Moreover, in April-May, another set of six council seats will fall vacant on which the state governor will nominate prominent persons from different walks of life on the recommendation of the state government. Similarly, on July 6, another 13 council seats will be vacated by the outgoing members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Legislative Council polls UP Council polls
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp