LeT commander killed in Anantnag encounter: Police

Acting on specific information regarding the presence of the terrorist in village Sirhama, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation there.

Published: 09th April 2022

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, who was involved in several attacks on civilians including non-locals and security personnel, was killed in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The slain terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar alias Musaib, resident of Redwani Bala, Kulgam, a police spokesman said.

Acting on specific information regarding the presence of the terrorist in village Sirhama, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation there, he said.

As the search party approached his hideout, the terrorist fired indiscriminately at the security personnel who retaliated.

"In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter," the spokesman said.

According to police records, the slain ultra was active since April last year.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar appreciated the joint team of security forces and termed the elimination of the terrorist as a big success as he was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.

“He was involved in several killing of civilians and outside labourers. Besides, he was also involved in grenade lobbing attacks on security forces.

"For his terrorist activities, many FIRs were already registered against him. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terrorist ranks, thereby attempting to revive terrorism," the spokesman said.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter," the spokesman said.

