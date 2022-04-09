MSRTC staffers' protest at Pawar's home: Attempt to murder, says Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe

By PTI

PUNE: Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Saturday said the protest by disgruntled MSRTC staffers outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai home a day earlier was an "attempt to murder" and the aim was to cause harm to the former Union minister and his kin.

Gorhe, the deputy chairperson in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, told reporters here that Pawar and his kin must be given more security in view of this "attack".

"As per my observation, the way these protesters pushed the door, they wanted to harm or injure Pawar, Supriya Sule and his family members. The family should be given more security. I don't think this is the last attack and others too may be attacked. The police must get more inputs on it," she claimed.

"I am not sure if these protesters had weapons but it looks like it was an attempt to murder. If a person continues to issue threats of violence, then police must enforce preventive measures against such a person. It seems they must be having the support of someone influential," Gorhe added.

Gorhe also raised suspicion on the role of some segments of the media amid the protest, and went on to allege that a reporter may have helped identify the NCP chief's home to the protesters.

"If this reporter was not aware of the incident, then he should be made to submit an affidavit and he should be made a witness in the case," she said.

Queried on whether the protest was a failure on the part of the Mumbai police, she said the force was working efficiently under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The reason why the protest could not be prevented and intelligence failure, if any, would be known after a report on the incident is submitted, the Sena MLC added.