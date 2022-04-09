STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Offered her UP CM post, but she didn't respond': Rahul hits out at Mayawati

Gandhi also said that he would not have been able to speak up against the government had he taken any money and alleged that the CBI and the ED control the political system.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions, which he alleged have been captured by the RSS.

He also hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, saying she did not respond to the Congress's offer to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls together.

Releasing a book, titled "The Dalit Truth", on the battles of Dalits and for realising B R Ambedkar's vision, Gandhi exhorted Dalits to fight for their rights by treading the path shown by Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

"The Constitution is the weapon of India but it has no meaning without institutions. The Constitution without institutions has no meaning. We talk of protecting the Constitution. But how is the Constitution implemented? With institutions.

All institutions are in the hands of the RSS," he alleged.

Noting that if institutions are not controlled by people, neither is the country, the Congress leader said, "This is not a new assault. It started the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed with bullets."

He said Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, gave the weapon to people "but today, that weapon has no meaning" as the media is being controlled and a spyware (Pegasus) is being used to control political leaders.

Gandhi said he would not have been able to speak up against the government had he taken any money and alleged that the CBI and the ED control the political system.

Taking on Mayawati, he said, "We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us."

Gandhi said he had respect for Kanshi Ram for articulating the Dalit voice of Uttar Pradesh, due to which the Congress had suffered, and alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that was because of "the CBI, the ED and Pegasus".

The former Congress chief said people can only fight till such time they speak up or else, institutions will continue to be used and controlled and the Constitution will not be followed.

"This is the reality of India. And when the Constitution becomes defunct, the weak are the worst affected -- Dalits, minorities, tribals, unemployed, small farmers and the poor," he said.

Pointing out to the state of the country's economy, Gandhi said, "This is the time to fight."

He said Ambedkar and Gandhi had shown that "there is a path, but you need to tread on it. There is a way, but you need to tread that path".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp