Om Birla at Commonwealth meet: International issues must be resolved through mutual dialogue, diplomacy

Referring to climate change, Birla emphasized India’s commitment to achieving the targets approved under COP26.

Published: 09th April 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla during a press conference at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday insisted on the resolution of international issues through mutual dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking at the Mid-Year Executive Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Guwahati, he said international peace and stability are essential for global prosperity.

Referring to climate change, Birla emphasized India’s commitment to achieving the targets approved under COP26. He mentioned initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and expressed confidence about achieving the targets under the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

He said India is a strong votary of democracy and democratic values.

“Indian democracy is not only ancient but strong, mature and vibrant. Democracy is in our thoughts and actions and has become a way of life,” the LS Speaker said.

Referring to “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava”, he said during these 75 years of independence, the Indian democracy has consistently gone from strength to strength. “Confidence of our people on democracy has increased over the period of time,” Birla said.

Highlighting India’s success in conducting polls from panchayat to Parliament, the Speaker said the perseverance and success in conducting elections to 800 parliamentary seats, nearly 4,500 assembly seats and 2.75 lakh panchayats testified that Indian democracy is functional, progressive and successful.

He categorically stated that unity in diversity is India’s greatest strength and said, “We are all united despite our linguistic, cultural, geographical and religious diversities.”

He observed that the democratic institutions of the Commonwealth countries are capable of withstanding any challenge. He said they should work with the collective goal of welfare of humanity.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described it as a historic day for the state as it was for the first time the CPA meeting was being held in India.

“In the democratic setup of our country, Assam Assembly is one of the oldest in India, second only to Uttar Pradesh Assembly,” he said.

Acting Chairperson of CPA, Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP, UK, enumerated several path-breaking initiatives of the CPA and hoped the deliberations would go a long way in shaping strategies for global issues.

