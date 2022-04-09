Punjab chief minister meets women MLAs of AAP

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently met women MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Those present in the meeting included Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Anmol Gagan Mann, Baljinder Kaur, Sarbajit Kaur Manuke, Dr Baljit Kaur, Neena Mittal, Amandeep Kaur Arora besides others. A woman MLA said that Chief Minister Mann had said that he would meet all the legislators but decided to meet the women legislators first. Out of the 13 women MLAs in the state Assembly, 11 are from the AAP and one each from Congress and SAD. After meeting the chief minister many women MLAs posted their picture with the CM on their social media accounts.

Bureaucrat’s Gandhigiri pacifies agitating officials

CHANDIGARH: Muktsar Sahib Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan was in the news recently after he raised slogans against himself while expressing solidarity with protesting officials of the revenue department. The officials were on protest after farmers had held their colleagues on hostage. A video of incident had gone viral in which the 2013 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was seen sitting on the floor in front of the agitating group in the district administration complex. He then asked the officials to send a delegation of five members to his office and submit their demands so that he could amicably solve their issue. His gesture pacified the staff as they ended their strike.

