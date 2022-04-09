STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab chief minister meets women MLAs of AAP

Our correspondent in Chandigarh Harpreet Bajwa brings to you the most pressing stories from the joint Capital.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently met women MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Those present in the meeting included Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Anmol Gagan Mann, Baljinder Kaur, Sarbajit Kaur Manuke, Dr Baljit Kaur, Neena Mittal, Amandeep Kaur Arora besides others. A woman MLA said that Chief Minister Mann had said that he would meet all the legislators but decided to meet the women legislators first. Out of the 13 women MLAs in the state Assembly, 11 are from the AAP and one each from Congress and SAD. After meeting the chief minister many women MLAs posted their picture with the CM on their social media accounts.

Bureaucrat’s Gandhigiri pacifies agitating officials
CHANDIGARH: Muktsar Sahib Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan was in the news recently after he raised slogans against himself while expressing solidarity with protesting officials of the revenue department. The officials were on protest after farmers had held their colleagues on hostage. A video of incident had gone viral in which the 2013 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was seen sitting on the floor in front of the agitating group in the district administration complex. He then asked the officials to send a delegation of five members to his office and submit their demands so that he could amicably solve their issue. His gesture pacified the staff as they ended their strike.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Punjab Chief Minister AAP
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp