Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit​, CM Bhagwant Mann discuss security, cross-border drugs smuggling with forces

By PTI

FAZIKA: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday held a meeting with security agencies to discuss the border situation and thwart attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons from across the border.

The two leaders were accompanied by the sarpanches and panches of the border villages during the meeting, an official release said.

"The main agenda of the meeting was to evolve a robust mechanism to strengthen the security of these districts, especially when the neighbouring country is finding ways to foment trouble in Punjab by drugs and weapons smuggling through drones," the Governor said, adding that there should be no scope for negligence in this regard.

He also called for "complete co-ordination" between the security agencies of the Centre and the state.

Expressing concern that the drugs from across the border were falling into the hands of even school-going children, the Governor sought people's cooperation, and exhorted them to be alert and provide tip-offs to security agencies on such nefarious activities.

To channelise the energy of the youth, especially those hailing from the border areas, towards constructive work, a scheme named 'Agneepath' would soon be unveiled, wherein they will be provided with adequate training and employment in the army for four to six years, he said.

"I would lend wholehearted support to every effort made by the chief minister for taking up issues of Punjab's interest with the Government of India," the Governor said, adding that he would visit the border districts once every three months to take stock of the security situation.

Asserting that he did not want any compromise on the issue of national security, Chief Minister Mann said he will meet the Union Home Minister on April 12 during which he will press for providing state-of-the-art technological apparatus to the Punjab Police to curb the menace of cross-border smuggling through drones.

Punjab is the land of martyrs and has produced legendary revolutionaries such as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh and Lala Lajpat Rai, he said, adding, "Now, the brave youth of the state are carrying forward their legacy by serving in the Army for defending the nation."

Mann said his government's focus will be on bringing industries to the border areas, in addition to schools, colleges and skill development institutions to provide job avenues to the youth, who he said, "have talent in abundance but no means to harness it".

"The state government is also sparing no effort to bring Sainik schools to Punjab with a view to produce future officers for the nation's armed forces," he said.

The chief minister also said the issue of farmers having lands across the barbed wire fence will soon be resolved to their satisfaction.