Ram Navami celebrations to be telecast live from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya: UP govt

LUCKNOW: Celebrations on the first Ram Navami (birthday of Lord Ram) after Yogi Adityanath’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be special and more glittery with the state government having decided to telecast the special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on Sunday.

This will be the first grand Ram Navmi celebration in Ayodhya after the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir began in August 2020. Due to the Covid -19 pandemic, Navratri celebrations had been cancelled in the temple town for the last two years.

The nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival which began on April 2, will culminate in Ram Navmi on Sunday with the birth of Ram. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are planned at Ram Janmabhoomi where Lord Ram is resting in a makeshift fibre-made, bulletproof structure along with Goddess Sita and his brothers. Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Even in the rest of Ayodhya, a series of celebrations will be held to mark the occasion. As per the rough estimates given by the district administration, around 20-25 lakh devotees are likely to visit Ayodhya on Sunday on this festive occasion.

As per the sources in the state information and broadcasting department, the rights to air the Ram Navmi celebrations from Ayodhya have been given to Doordarshan and a prominent news agency. LED screens at select locations across Ayodhya will also be mounted to telecast all events at Ram Janmabhoomi live.

The Ayodhya administration has also planned cultural activities at eight locations across the city, including Ram Ki Paidi, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a bid to make the celebration convenient for the common devotees likely to converge in the temple town on Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives that no VIP should visit Ayodhya on Ashtami and Navami (the eighth and ninth days of the nine-day Navratri) on April 9-10.

The CM directives make it clear that if at all any VIP visits Ayodhya on those two days, he/she should do it as an ordinary citizen. The Navratri fair on Sunday will mark the end of the celebrations in the temple town.