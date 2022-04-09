STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twitter handle of Yogi Adityanath's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes

In screenshots of the hacked account seen on various news websites, the profile picture of the handle had been replaced with a cartoon.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked late Friday night, a senior officer said.

He said the hackers sent out 400-500 tweets from the account.

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes in the night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity. Efforts are on to restore it," the official told PTI on Saturday.

He added that the Twitter handle will be restored soon.

The Twitter handle @CMOffice has over 40 lakh followers.

In screenshots of the hacked account seen on various news websites, the profile picture of the handle had been replaced with a cartoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh CM UP CM UP CM twitter Yogi twitter
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp