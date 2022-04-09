STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba held in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The duo was arrested from orchard area of Rathsun in Beerwah, they said.

They have been identified as Wajid Yousuf Akhoon, a resident of Rathsun Beerwah, and Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, a resident of Kawoosa Khalisa.

Incriminating material of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, and 12 pistol rounds have been seized from their possession, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

