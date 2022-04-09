UP CM Yogi comes to rescue of mother-daughter duo harassed by anti-social elements

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has come to the rescue of a mother–daughter duo of Ghaziabad as they had been suffering from poverty and intimidation by anti-social elements of their locality in the NCR district.

After being turned away from everywhere and with no help from any quarter, Mamata, a resident of Shaheed Nagar, Ghaziabad, pinned all her hopes on UP CM Yogi Adityanath and wrote him a letter seeking his immediate intervention.

Mamata shared her plight claiming that she, along with her mother, were facing consistent intimidation by anti-social elements active in her locality, especially in a mosque adjoining her house. She elaborated in her letter that people used to throw garbage into her house from the roof of the adjoining mosque. Moreover, peeping toms were consistently active on the roof of the mosque whenever she or her mother bathed in their courtyard.

Highlighting her daily-life struggles, Mamata also claimed that the drain around the mosque was deliberately turned towards her house and sometimes, the dirty waste of the drain even comes inside. Adding to their misery, Mamata's mother has been suffering from cataract and Mamata herself is physically challenged as she has undergone a major spinal surgery due to which she is facing impairment of the lower part of her body.

As soon as the CM came to know about the miserable condition of the helpless women, he ordered to provide the duo with Rs 25,000 for treatment of Mamata’s mother ensuring the allocation of funds as per rules under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Both have been relocated to a house under ASRA Yojana till their ancestral home in Ghaziabad is repaired.

Besides, asking the Ghaziabad District Supply Officer to help the hapless women get Antyodaya card, the CMO has also issued instructions to Ghaziabad Development Authority officials to ask the owner of the residential building located on the left side of Mamata's house not to convert it into a mosque.