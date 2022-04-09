Uttarakhand: Muslim family gets beaten up for supporting BJP

By Express News Service

Dehradun: After a Muslim family in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand was allegedly beaten up, called 'Kaafir' by their neighbours earlier this month for supporting the Bhartiya Janta Party, the police registered a case in the matter on Thursday.

The family alleged that all four members including two children were beaten up on April 5 by six people for joining and supporting the BJP. A male member of the family is a local party functionary.

Satish Kapri, incharge of the local police chowki said, "The case has been registered against five people by name while one is still unidentified in the matter. Further action is being taken and search operation to catch the accused is going on."

The attack against the family which resides in Rudrapur city of the US Nagar district left four injured, including a teenage girl.

Anees Mian Guddu, a resident of ward no.20 Bhoorbangla is the member of the BJP and worked for the party in the recently concluded state assembly elections of Uttarakhand.

Mian and his family alleged that the accused had threatened them to not work for the saffron party.



Mian and his wife Parveen Jahan were attacked by locals while they were in their general store shop in the locality.

After the couple went out for medical treatment leaving their two children- a son and a daughter at home, the accused barged into their house and beat the children up too, alleged Jahan.

Last month, a Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for participating in the BJP's election campaign and celebrating its victory.

Babar Ali (25) was allegedly beaten up on March 20 in Kathargarhi and died during treatment in Lucknow on March 25.

Ali was allegedly targeted by his neighbours for apparently participating in the BJP's campaigning and celebrating its victory in the assembly polls.