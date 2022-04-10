STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'We left BJP, not Hindutva,' says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 

Uddhav Thackeray said they broke away from BJP, not from the Hindutva ideology.

Published: 10th April 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that BJP has not taken the Hindutva patent, and Shiv Sena is a real Hindutva party that always comes forward to protect a Hindu during a crisis.

Uddhav Thackeray was virtually campaigning for the Congress party candidate Jayshree Jadhav for the Kolhapur-North by-election.

He said that BJP does not mean Hindutva. Shiv Sena broke away from BJP, not from the Hindutva ideology.

“BJP’s Hindutva is power-hungry Hindutva. They can make an alliance with any party for power. In Jammu and Kashmir, they shared power with Mufti Mohammed Sayeed who supported the 'terrorist.' BJP can go to any extent to get power. Therefore, people should not believe in their Hindutva. Balasaheb Thackeray was the Hindu Hruday Samrat and he will remain Hindu Hruday Samrat. Nowadays, many people tried to copy him, but they will not succeed,” Thackeray noted.

He further appealed to the Shiv Sena workers and leaders to cast their vote for Congress candidates in by-elections. He said that once Shiv Sena gives its word, it never changes like BJP.

“BJP had given equal power-sharing promise but they changed the word at last moment. Therefore, we have to form the government with Congress and the NCP for the larger interest of Maharashtra. We have not broken the alliance with BJP, but BJP has changed its word. If Amit Shah adores Balasaheb Thackeray, then why he could not fulfill the word of equal power-sharing given in the meeting?” the Shiv Sena president asked.

Thackeray also criticised the central government for gas and fuel price rises. He said that the central government pat their backs and blow the trumpets saying they give free rations to people.  “Let me tell you, the free ration is not given from the BJP’s private bank account. It is the public and honest taxpayer’s money. The ration is given but what about the gas to cook the food? People cannot afford to fill the cylinders to refill. The fuel prices are also going up every day,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.

The central government asks the state government to reduce fuel prices, but they keep on increasing the gas and fuel prices every day. “We are yet to get our GST money back from the central government,” Thackeray said.

Moreover, he pointed out that in every election, from gram Panchayat to Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos are used. “Sometimes, I wonder, whether Narendra Modi is the prime minister of India or Sarpanch of any village. Many senior BJP leaders' photos including Atal Bihari Vajpayee are missing from the BJP’s posters and banners. There is only one man everywhere,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Hindutva party
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp