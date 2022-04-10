Congress takes Hindutva route as Chhattisgarh government to celebrate Ram Navami day

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress-ruled state government has intensified the timely execution of its ambitious project—‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ that runs from north to southern part of the state as religious tourism, ahead of the Assembly elections due in Chhattisgarh next year.

As a part of it, the state has scheduled April 10—Ram Navami festival day, when chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the grand launch ceremony of the renovated Shivrinarayan temple, which is second on the list of the nine sites marked in the first phase of the project. The first was renovation of ancient Mata Kaushalya temple in October last year.

“We have planned to develop Shivirinarayan on the lines of Ayodhya. Chhattisgarh has a glorious past associated with Ramayana. The state government is developing nine places under the Ram Van Gaman Path and Shivrinarayan is the second on the list after Mata Kaushalya temple”, said Baghel.

Shivrinarayan is a prominent pilgrimage centre where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed during his 14-year-exile.

The Congress government in its apparent endeavour is seen consistent not to let the arch political rival BJP gain an advantage on religious politics. The Bhupesh Baghel government has geared-up to accomplish its concept plan on developing and beautifying the nine key locations along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile —‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ ahead of the Assembly polls.

The state government is simultaneously holding Ramayana recital contest at the temple premises of Shivrinarayan, located on the banks of river Mahanadi in Janjgir-Champa district about 150 km east of Raipur, as part of the launch of the first phase work of the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit.

Various troupes comprising of 350 eminent artists from 25 district of the state are performing during the 3-day recital competition on ‘Manas Gayan’ (recital of Ramcharit Manas), the results of which will declared on Sunday.

The government has announced a cash award for winners of the contest. “CM Bhupesh Baghel will give a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh (winner), Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to the first and second runners-up”, said the government spokesperson.

Besides Mata Kaushalya temple and Shivrinarayan, the other prominent cites include Sitamarhi Harchauka (Koriya), Ramgarh (Sarguja), Turturiya (Balodabazar), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).

The government also aims to bring to light the date of birth of Mata Kaushalya and has sought help from historians, experts besides the religious gurus to trace out and arrive at the consensus.