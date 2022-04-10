STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat: Mild tremor hits Kutch; fifth seismic activity in one month

The tremor was recorded at 12.49 am, with its epicentre one km west-south-west of Rapar in Kutch district, at a depth of 12.2 km.

Published: 10th April 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, but there was no report of any casualty or property damage, officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 12.49 am, with its epicentre one km west-south-west of Rapar in Kutch district, at a depth of 12.2 km, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

This is the fifth tremor of magnitude 3 or more to be recorded in the district in the last one month, as per the ISR data.

The four previous tremors were reported near Rapar, Dudhai and Lakhpat towns in the district, according to the ISR.

As per a district administration official, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone and low intensity tremors/earthquakes regularly occur there.

On January 26, 2001, a massive earthquake had jolted the district, killing 13,800 people and injuring nearly 1.67 lakh others.

Kutch Earthquake
