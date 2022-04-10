STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In major gaffe, Sidhu shares picture of 'depressed' woman to target Punjab government

Barnala police officer Darpan Ahluwalia on Saturday said the 33-year-old woman had come from Budhlada in Mansa to Dhanuala in Barnala in a bus to buy some books and household items.

Published: 10th April 2022 12:02 PM

Former Punjab Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A woman whose picture Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared to target the Punjab government was found to be "depressed", according to police.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu shared the picture of a woman lying on the road in Barnala district's Dhanaula.

"Maan Saab today a young girl was found beaten with her hands & legs tied on highway in Dhanaula & a man killed in Khemkaran. No fear of law. If such law & order situation continues nobody will stay here. First ensure safety of 3Cr Punjabis who are here, before inviting foreigners," Sidhu said in a tweet earlier in the day, targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Barnala police officer Darpan Ahluwalia on Saturday said the 33-year-old woman had come from Budhlada in Mansa to Dhanuala in Barnala in a bus to buy some books and household items.

After not finding a place to spend the night at Peerkhana road, she covered herself with her 'dupatta' and lied on the roadside, said Ahluwalia.

On Saturday morning, some passersby took her to Dhanaula community health centre.

The police called the woman's mother and brother to the health centre, he said, adding that in a statement to the police, the woman's mother said her daughter was "depressed".

Police also said her legs were not tied.

Her mother demanded that her photo be removed from social media.

Later, she was sent back to her home with her mother and brother, the police said.

