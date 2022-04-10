STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militant involved in April 4 attack on CRPF men killed in Srinagar encounter

Police said a contingent of police and CRPF men launched a joint search operation at Bishember Nagar area of uptown Srinagar in the early hours on Sunday.

Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A militant, who was involved in the April 4 attack on CRPF men in which a jawan was killed and another injured, has been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

He said while the search operation was going on, militants hiding in the area fired on the troops.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said one militant has been killed in the encounter and another is trapped.

“The killed militant was involved in a recent attack on CRPF men in Srinagar,” he said.

On April 4, militants had fired on two CRPF men at busy Maisuma area of Srinagar, killing a jawan and injuring another.

