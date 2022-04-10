STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minor girl dies after suspected gang-rape, son of local TMC leader held

Reacting to the incident, senior TMC leader Sashi Panja said, "There should not be any politics over the incident. Police will do everything possible to investigate and take further action."

Published: 10th April 2022 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday.

The girl's family claimed that the main accused is the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member, who has been arrested for further investigation, they said.

The parents of the minor, a student of Class 9, lodged a complaint against the accused at Hanskhali police station on Saturday, four days after the incident.

According to the complaint, the girl went to the residence of the accused on Monday afternoon to attend his birthday party, but she returned home in an ailing condition and died soon after.

"Our daughter was bleeding profusely and had severe abdominal pain after she came back from the party at the residence of the local TMC leader's son, and before we could take her to hospital, she died."

"From the sequence of events and after talking to the people present at the party, we are sure she was gang-raped by the accused and his friends," the girl's mother told reporters.

She also alleged that a group of people forcibly took the minor's body for cremation even before her death certificate was issued.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC leader and the state's Minister of Women and Child Development, Sashi Panja, said the ruling party has zero tolerance for abuse of minors and women.

"There should not be any politics over the incident. Police will do everything possible to investigate and take further action," she said.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in Hanskhali in protest against the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor rape TMC West Bengal
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp