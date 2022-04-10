STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi- Biden virtual meeting tomorrow; to review ongoing bilateral cooperation

The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

Published: 10th April 2022

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will hold a virtual meeting with US President, Joseph R. Biden, tomorrow.

The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest. The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs, Dr.S. Jaishankar, on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday.

