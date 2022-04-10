Modi-Biden virtual meeting on April 11; to review ongoing bilateral cooperation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will hold a virtual meeting with US President, Joseph R. Biden, on April 11, 2022.

The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest. The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs, Dr.S. Jaishankar, on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

