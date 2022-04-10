STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six feared trapped in bridge collapse in Ladakh; Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur orders probe

Ladakh Lt Governor RK Mathur is closely monitoring the rescue operation and has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the officials said.

Published: 10th April 2022 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: One person was rescued and at least six others were believed trapped after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Nubra sub-division of Leh district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur is closely monitoring the rescue operation and has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the officials said.

They said a section of the under-construction Shatse Takna bridge near village Diskit collapsed suddenly.

"The under-construction bridge which was being launched could not withstand the strong gusty winds that swept the Ladakh region this evening," an official spokesman said.

He said one labourer working on the bridge has been rescued and is under medical attention.

His condition is said to be stable.

"It is feared that another five to six people are stuck under the fallen bridge, and the administration is making every effort to rescue them at the earliest," the spokesman said.

He said the rescue operations are being supervised by Sub Divisional Magistrate Lakshya Singhal on the spot, along with other officials who are keeping an eye of the progress of rescue operation.

Operational support has been mobilised from the local 102 Brigade of the Army, project Vijayak of Border Roads Organisation, and the Air Force Station, Leh, the spokesman said.

The Indian Air Force has been called in for air evacuation of the rescued to Leh, he said.

Ambulances and other medical facilities have been mobilised to check up on those rescued, the spokesman said.

Mathur has assured every help to the affected persons in the accident, especially the labourers working on the bridge construction, said the spokesman.

