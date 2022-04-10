STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stronger farmers become, more prosperous 'New India' would be: PM Modi

Published: 10th April 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi.

PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The stronger the farmers become, the more prosperous New India would be, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' and other agriculture-related schemes are giving new strength to crores of tillers.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared a graphic which stated that Rs 1.82 lakh crore have directly been transferred to the bank accounts of 11.3 crore farmers.

The graphic stated the benefits farmers received under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' and other agriculture-related schemes.

"The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they become, the more prosperous the New India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

