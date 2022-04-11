STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP gets another major jolt after its women wing chief from Himachal Pradesh joins BJP

The joining was held at a time when the national president of BJP J Nadda was on a four-day visit to the state from April 9 to 12.

Published: 11th April 2022 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Thakur

Mamata Thakur (Constituency: Bangaon) [Photo | FB/Barasat Samannay]

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the assembly election, the  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Himachal Pradesh got another jolt on Monday, when its state chief of women’s wing Mamata Thakur, along with others, joined the ruling BJP in New Delhi, on Monday. 

The joining was held at a time when the national president of BJP J Nadda was on a four-day visit to the state from April 9 to 12. Welcoming Mamata Thakur and others in the BJP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the AAP has started facing an existential challenge in Himachal Pradesh because of its faulty policies and lack of internal democracy in the party.

Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejariwal, he said, “Delhi CM and Chief of AAP Arvind Kejariwal will find it difficult to save his party’s organisation in Himachal Pradesh." He also predicted that the process of joining of Aam Aadmi Party’s leaders from Himachal Pradesh would continue further giving an existential challenge to the AAP in Himachal Pradesh.

“Overlooking workers has become a habit of AAP. As a result of this habit, its leaders are deserting the party adjoining the BJP," he claimed.

Ashish Kumar-vice president of IT Cell of Himachal Pradesh AAP also joined the BJP along with Mamata Thakur. As the AAP has decided to contest all assembly seats in the upcoming assembly in Himachal Pradesh, the desertion of its four prominent state leaders including the state president of Himachal Pradesh in the last four days has given a major jolt to its organisational strength ahead of assembly elections.

Last Friday, Anup Keshari along with Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh were the first who joined the BJP, accusing the Delhi Chief Minister of being concerned and communicative to the state leaders of the party.

Mamata Thakur after joining the BJP in New Delhi presence of senior leaders of BJP, including union minister Anurag Thakur, national generals secretary and LS MP Arun Singh, Minakshi Lekhi and Sanjay Mayukh lashed out at the AAP central leadership for ignoring the state leaders and indulging in the tarnishing the political character of those who have recently joined the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Himachal Pradesh Anurag Thakur Mamata Thakur
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp