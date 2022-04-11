After Shivpal and Barq, now Azam Khan camp miffed with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After Shivpal Yadav’s open outburst against nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav followed by the dismay expressed by SP MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq over the party’s alleged apathy towards Muslims, now voices of dissent are emerging from SP stalwart and party’s Rampur MLA Azam Khan’s camp, posing a challenge before Akhilesh to keep his flock intact.

At a meeting held in Rampur on Sunday, Azam Khan’s media in-charge Fasahat Ali alias Shanu claimed that Akhilesh Yadav did not reciprocate the gesture of Azam Khan who had supported the candidature of both Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav respectively for the CM’s post when they needed it the most. He said that Akhilesh could have reciprocated it by appointing Azam Khan Leader of Opposition. Shanu claimed that the Samajwadi Party sacrificed Azam Khan, who is languishing in Sitapur jail for the last 26 months, and made Muslims the BJP's enemy.

Azam Khan’s close aide, in a video that is doing the rounds on social media, said CM Yogi Adityanath’s claim that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav did not want Azam Khan to come out of jail was 'correct'. “Akhilesh Yadav has sacrificed Azam Khan. We have

been made enemies of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav visited Azam Saheb just once in two years in jail. Now, the SP chief feels that our clothes stink. He should not forget that 111 seats that the party won in the election are because of us, yet Akhilesh could not become ours,” said Shanu.

He added that it was on the appeal of Azam Khan that Muslims not only in Rampur, but elsewhere also voted for the SP. “But our Rashtriya Adhakshya ji did not take the side of Muslims. Not just this, neither has Azam Khan been made the leader of opposition, nor are the Muslims being given importance in the party,” said Shanu.

After Shanu’s diatribe, speculation about Azam distancing himself from the SP are rife in the corridors of politics in Lucknow. However, SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhury denied having knowledge of any such meeting in Rampur. “I am not aware of any such meeting or comments. Azam Khan is with the SP and the SP is with him.”

Notably, Azam Khan contested the 2022 assembly elections from prison and won. Azam Khan has been winning from Rampur since 1980, facing defeat at the hands of the Congress only once in 1996.

Meanwhile, amid the much talked about rift between uncle Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal’s increasing cosiness with the BJP, Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq’s video had also gone viral on social media on Sunday in which he was seen expressing discontent with the way SP was going about Muslims. “I am not satisfied with the working (of the party). The entire Samajwadi is not working for the Muslims,” he had said in the video.

According to political experts, Muslim leaders of SP are becoming vocal against Akhilesh Yadav as he has been trying to shed his pro-Muslim image, especially during the Assembly elections, mainly to avert polarization.