Colour of party flags talking point in Chhattisgarh bypoll

The Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh has literally turned ‘colourful’ after the ruling Congress and opposition BJP started fighting over the hues on their respective party flags. 

Published: 11th April 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh has literally turned ‘colourful’ after the ruling Congress and opposition BJP started fighting over the hues on their respective party flags. The poll fight got a new narrative after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in the constituency to campaign for the BJP. Drawing a connection between the saffron colour and religious sentiments, Chouhan said anyone wearing saffron robes in Chhattisgarh is being suppressed by the Bhupesh Baghel government. “The Baghel government is wiping out the culture of Sanatan Dharam in the state,” Chouhan alleged.

Reacting to Chouhan’s statement, Baghel countered it was wrong to link any colour with a religion. The Chhattisgarh CM pointed out that besides saffron, the BJP flag also has green colour. “The MP CM didn’t mention it in his speech,” Baghel took jibe on Chouhan. 

“The flag of BJP does not have white colour which symbolises peace, and so, they (BJP) create unrest. Saffron signifies supreme sacrifice. Our religious seers take on saffron when they renunciate everything in this world. Can the BJP show a single instance of sacrifice made by it? The Congress flag has saffron, followed by white and green, which reflects nature,” said Baghel. 

The fresh shade to the election campaign has become a talking point in the constituency. Khairagarh seat, in Rajnandgaon district, fell vacant following the demise of sitting Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, in November last year. The regional political outfit was floated by late former CM Ajit Jogi in 2016.

The polling will take place on April 12. Both Congress and BJP have fielded women OBC leaders. While Congress has given ticket to its Khairagarh block committee chief Yoshoda Verma, the saffron camp is betting on OBC Morcha  leader Komal Jangle.

TAGS
Chhattisgarh bypoll Shivraj Singh Chouhan
