Delhi government to launch month-long anti-open burning campaign from Tuesday: Rai

The Public Works Department will set up a special taskforce to map areas where green belt is required to be developed on the roadside.

Published: 11th April 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will launch a month-long anti-open burning campaign from Tuesday and a drive to curb road dust pollution from April 15, Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

A joint meeting of experts will be held on April 21 to find out a technological solution to the problem of fires at landfill sites, he said at a press conference, divulging Delhi's 'Summer Action Plan' to fight pollution.

He said 'Green Delhi Start-up Scheme' will be launched to encourage start-ups to find solutions to environmental problems like single-use plastic items.

The government will also develop all the existing parks in the national capital through local resident welfare associations or non-government organisations.

A financial aid of Rs 2.55 lakh will be given to maintain these parks, the minister said. Rai said a special drive will be launched from April 20 to monitor if industries in Delhi are using cleaner fuels.

Of the 17 city forests in Delhi, four will be developed at "world-class level" under the summer action plan, he added.

Rai said both long-term and short-term measures will be taken from April to September under the summer action plan.

The plan also focuses on rejuvenation of water bodies, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming, among others.

Last year, the city government had implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season.

The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions.

