Gehlot urges Centre to give national status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

By PTI

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged the Centre to give national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, saying this would enable the ERCP's fast completion and hence 13 districts of east Rajasthan would get drinking and irrigation water.

The project aims to harvest surplus water, available during the rainy season in rivers in southern Rajasthan such as Chambal and its tributaries including Kunnu, Parvati, Kalisindh, and use it in 13 south-eastern districts of the state where there is a scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation.

"With limited resources of the state government, this project will take 15 years to complete and the cost of the project will also increase. If the central government gives it the status of a national project and if the grant is received, the work will also be completed faster and at a lower cost," he tweeted.

"Our intention is that the work of ERCP should be completed soon, so that 13 districts of East Rajasthan can get drinking and irrigation water. The state government has so far spent about Rs 1,000 crore on ERCP and has proposed Rs 9,600 crores in this year's budget," Gehlot said.

He also targeted Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on this issue, saying that he is not doing anything for the state despite being the Union Minister of Jal Shakti from Rajasthan.

"It is beyond comprehension that if a desert and water-stressed state like Rajasthan does not get the status of a national project, then which state will get it?," he said.