STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INS Vikrant case: Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of BJP leader Somaiya

It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.

Published: 11th April 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a case pertaining to alleged misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Kirit Somaiya, a former MP from Mumbai, and his son Neil have been booked in the case. Fearing arrest in the case, the duo had sought anticipatory bail from additional sessions judge R N Rokade.

The judge, while refusing pre-arrest bail to Kirit Somaiya, said there were pictures to show he collected money in the name of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier from getting dismantled, but the same was not deposited with the state governor's office.

The court will give its ruling on Neil Somaiya's anticipatory bail application on Tuesday. The case against the father-son duo has been filed based on a complaint lodged by a 53-year-old former Army man at the Trombay police station in suburban Mankhurd.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.

The complainant said that Kirit Somaiya had started a campaign to raise funds for INS Vikrant.

He had said he had given donations to the former Lok Sabha MP for saving the warship and the BJP leader had collected more than Rs 57 crore for the purpose.

However, instead of depositing the amount to the Maharashtra governor's secretary's office, he misappropriated the funds, the complainant alleged. Kirit Somaiya has rejected the allegation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP INS Vikrant Kirit Somaiya
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp