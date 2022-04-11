Jharkhand High Court orders CBI inquiry in National Games Scam

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

JHARKAND: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday, ordered CBI inquiry into the National Games Scam. Misappropriation of Rs 28.34 crore was detected after the 34th National Games was held in Ranchi following which an FIR was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on October 6, 2010.

“The Court of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad ordered CBI inquiry into the National Games Scam,” said Advocate Rajeev Kumar. The court had kept its orders reserved on April 8 in this regard, he added.

RK Anand Anand, the then Executive President of the 34th National Games Organizing Committee, had also made an accused in the case which was being investigated by the state ACB.

Serious allegations of financial irregularities have been leveled against Anand, General Secretary SM Hashmi, then Sports Director PC Mishra, Treasurer Madhukant Pathak and other office bearers.