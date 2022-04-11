STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Curfew in Khargone city after stone-pelting at Ram Navami procession triggers arson

Following the incident, curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Khargone Collector Anugrah P said.

Published: 11th April 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

People offer prayers on Ram Navami. (Photo| EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

 KHARGONE: Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession here triggered arson and torching of some vehicles and houses, a senior official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when devotees were celebrating Ram Navami.

Police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation.

Following the incident, curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Khargone Collector Anugrah P said.

Citizens have been asked to step out of home only for medical emergency, she said, adding that the situation is under control.

The collector also said that strict action will be taken against those sharing objectionable messages and videos of the Khargone incident on social media.

The district administration in a tweet said that for any urgent work, except medical emergency, one can seek permission from the SDM office, tehsil office and Kotwali police station.

Earlier, on Sunday, the authorities had clamped curfew in three areas here and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) in the entire city following the violence.

Khargone Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary and two other police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting along with some people, an official earlier said.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, who is also in-charge of Khargone district, in a tweet said he has directed the officials to take strict action against rioters.

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma and DIG, Nimar Range, Tilak Singh also reached Khargone to take stock of the situation.

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters, stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation, Khargone Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalde had said.

The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city, but it was abandoned midway after the violence, he added.

