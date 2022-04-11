STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Punjab Congress team meets Sonia, Rahul

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (L) and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The new team of Punjab Congress on Monday met party president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi here and discussed a roadmap to strengthen the organisation in the state.

The meeting came days after the Congress suffered a drubbing in the assembly polls in Punjab.

Sonia Gandhi urged new state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu to work towards strengthening the party and be the voice of the people of Punjab by raising their issues.

"Met Hon'ble Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and thanked her for entrusting me with responsibility of rebuilding Punjab Congress. I have assured her that I will work together with all Congress workers-leaders and not leave any stone unturned in bringing back Congress to power," Warring said on Twitter after the meeting.

Later they met Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa and deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chhabbewal, who asked them to ensure the state's development and fight for its rights.

"My congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed team of Punjab Congress. Discussions took place on the development of Punjab and taking forward the fight for the rights," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Talking to reporters later, Warring said that discipline should be maintained within the organisation and no leader should speak out of turn in the media against the party.

"No one should speak against the party. Any kind of indiscipline will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken. Discipline should be foremost in the party and anyone indulging in anti-party activities should be ousted from the party," he said.

The new Punjab Congress chief also said those who had spoken out of turn against party leaders four months ago, should no longer do so, and that no such activity will be tolerated.

"There will be zero tolerance towards indiscipline," he asserted.

Incidently, a number of party leaders had spoken against the party when there was a change of guard in Punjab after Amarinder Singh was removed as chief minister.

