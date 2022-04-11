STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Our borders are safe because of BSF valour: Shah 

The BSF’s sacrifice and dedication to its border guarding duties are unmatched and its tale of valour will be remembered by generations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BSF jawans in Banaskantha | Pti

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

No other border guarding force in the world faces hostile conditions like the BSF whose personnel are vigilant along the 6,385 km long border of the country, Shah said while inaugurating the India-Pakistan border viewing point in Nada bet in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

‘‘Border guarding is a very difficult job. BSF personnel do it in conditions ranging from sand storms, scorching heat to extreme cold. Ever since Narendra Modi became the prime minister, efforts are being made systematically to take the country to the highest position in every field. This effort will be successful because the Border Security Force guards our borders, providing impenetrable security as well as ensuring development wherever possible,” he added

Shah said that the Gujarat government has spent `125 crore on the Seemadarshan program in Nadabet. 
‘‘Children should imbibe the feeling of respect for our border guarding force as a rite of passage. They should also decide on ways to contribute to the security of the country after witnessing the heroics of the BSF jawans here,” Shah added.

Unless a person visits and sees for himself the multifaceted Seemadarshan project, he will not be able to understand it properly.  “Only when you visit Nadabet and go to the border, you will know under what difficult conditions our security force works. It will instill a feeling of patriotism among children,” the home minister said. Raised in 1965, the Border Security Force (BSF) looks after  India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
 

TAGS
Amit Shah BSF
Comments

