PM tries to woo Patidars ahead of Gujarat polls

Addresses Patidar deity’s temple festival, terms the influential community as strong

Published: 11th April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Trying to win the confidence of the influential Patidars in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly election in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the community “Panidar (strong)”. 
Virtually addressing the 14th foundation day celebrations at Umiya Mata Temple in Junagarh district, the PM was all praise for the Patidars. Umiya Mata is considered the clan deity of Kadva Patidars. 

Political pundits feel Modi is trying to ensure the support of the community ahead of the Assembly polls. “The prime minister never uses words without thinking. Today he has indirectly praised the Patidars by calling them ‘Panidars’. It is probably a gesture ahead of the election. Even before this, the entire state cabinet was changed because of the growing resentment of the Patidars, and a person from the community was made the chief minister. In today’s speech, Modi praised the CM and sent out an indirect political message to the Patidars,” said political analyst Dilip Patel.

Incidently, ahead of the PM’s address, Patidar leader and Khodal Dham trustee Naresh Patel visited the temple. Naresh, who is rumoured to be preparing for a political plunge, hinted at a united front of Kadva and Leuva sects in the state. Khodal is the patron deity of Leuva Patidars. 

“Ma Umiya Khodal means Kadva and Leuva Patidars. Kadva and Leuva Patidars will now be considered as one, and have decided to unite from now,” he told the media. Naresh’s statement is considered 
indicative since the upcoming state election is likely to see the issue of ‘injustice to Patidars’ being raked up by the opposition parties as well as community leaders. 

Earlier, Patidar leader and working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel had warned the BJP government of launching agitations, if the cases filed during the Patidar agitation were not withdrawn. Sensing trouble, the Gujarat government withdrew 10 such cases. This was an indication that the issue of Patidars would re-emerge anytime before the Assembly elections.

