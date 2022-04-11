Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Counselling for cops with psychotic issues

Taking a step further towards protecting incidents of suicide among police personnel due to mental depression, Jharkhand police has prepared a list of 218 police personnel who are currently suffering from one or another kind of psychotic disorders. The list has been prepared after talking to the police personnel personally who are under depression, their colleagues and on the basis of their medical history. According to officials, SPs have been asked to provide all possible help by hearing their problems personally and try to resolve them, be it official or personal. If required, they should also be provided psychological counselling and referred to the higher centres for further guidance.

‘Back to school’ drive to improve attendance

Jharkhand government has launched an extensive ‘back to school’ campaign aimed at retention of student and enrolment of dropouts, immigrants as well as children not yet admitted. The project will also focus on children with special needs. The month-long campaign was rolled out recently in all of the 30,000-odd state-owned schools (primary, middle and secondary level) the launch saw fun-filled activities lined up for a special ‘no-bag day’. The campaign has set an objective of ensuring enrolment and attendance of dropout, non-resident and un-enrolled kids and children with special needs of 5-18 years age group and verifying 100 per cent enrolment as well as attendance.

Device to free visually impaired from walking sticks

A group of undergraduate students in Maoist hotbed of Jharkhand have developed smart glasses for the visually impaired, which would make them free of walking sticks. The device will alert them from the hurdle on their way within the radius of one metre. With little modifications, the device will also enable their family members to know their location with the help of GPS built in. According to a team member, Anshu Rawani, they are making efforts to modify the device to make it portable so that it could be carried easily in their pockets. The trial was conducted with one of the visually impaired professors in their college, who claimed that the device will prove to be a boon for those like him.

