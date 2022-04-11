Ready to take a plunge into politics, if people want and believe in me: Robert Vadra

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said on Sunday that he was ready to join politics, if people wanted him to.

"With great power comes great responsibility, I've learnt a lot from difficulties in my life. I understand politics, if people want me to represent them and believe that I can usher positive change for them, then I'll definitely take the plunge," Vadra told journalists in a short chat with journalists in Indore, before flying to Delhi.

Vadra was in Indore to fly to Delhi, after offering prayers at the world-famous Mahakal Temple in neighbouring Ujjain.

When questioned about the present BJP rule in the country, Vadra said, "both, politics and country are changing. But the way the country is changing, makes you feel nervous. The media is afraid of telling the truth...this isn't true democracy."

Not disappointed with Congress's show in the recent UP Assembly polls, where the party was spearheaded by his wife, Vadra, said he wasn't at all disappointed and would give 10/10 to her for the efforts.

Earlier, after offering prayers in Ujjain, Vadra said that the erstwhile Congress government led by Kamal Nath in MP did a good work in Ujjain for Mahakal Temple, but the BJP government has done nothing. "Change is coming here due to the work started by our government," he said.