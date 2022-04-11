STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ready to take a plunge into politics, if people want and believe in me: Robert Vadra

Earlier, after offering prayers in Ujjain, Vadra said that the erstwhile Congress government led by Kamal Nath in MP did a good work in Ujjain for Mahakal Temple, but the BJP govt has done nothing.

Published: 11th April 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said on Sunday that he was ready to join politics, if people wanted him to.

"With great power comes great responsibility, I've learnt a lot from difficulties in my life. I understand politics, if people want me to represent them and believe that I can usher positive change for them, then I'll definitely take the plunge," Vadra told journalists in a short chat with journalists in Indore, before flying to Delhi.

Vadra was in Indore to fly to Delhi, after offering prayers at the world-famous Mahakal Temple in neighbouring Ujjain.

When questioned about the present BJP rule in the country, Vadra said, "both, politics and country are changing. But the way the country is changing, makes you feel nervous. The media is afraid of telling the truth...this isn't true democracy."

Not disappointed with Congress's show in the recent UP Assembly polls, where the party was spearheaded by his wife, Vadra, said he wasn't at all disappointed and would give 10/10 to her for the efforts.

Earlier, after offering prayers in Ujjain, Vadra said that the erstwhile Congress government led by Kamal Nath in MP did a good work in Ujjain for Mahakal Temple, but the BJP government has done nothing. "Change is coming here due to the work started by our government," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Politics Congress BJP
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp