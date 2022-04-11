Sena is real Hindutva party: Uddhav

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Trying to set apart the ideology followed by his party from that of the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the saffron party doesn’t hold any “patent” on Hindutva.

Virtually campaigning for Congress candidate Jayshree Jadhav in the Kolhapur-North Assembly by-election, Thackeray claimed Sena was the “real Hindutva” party, and the party only broke away from the BJP, not from the Hindutva ideology. “BJP’s Hindutva is power-hungry Hindutva.

They make alliance with any party for power. In Jammu and Kashmir, they had shared power with Mufti Mohammed Sayed, who supported terrorists. BJP can go to any extent to get power. Therefore, people should not believe in their Hindutva. Balasaheb Thackeray was the Hindu Hurday Samrat and he will remain the Hindu Hruday Samarat. Nowadays, many people tried to copy him but they will not succeed,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray appealed to Sena workers and leaders to cast their vote for the Congress candidate in the by-election. Once the word is given, Shiv Sena won’t change it like the BJP,” the chief minister said.

“BJP gave us a promise of sharing power equally but they changed the word at last moment. Hence, we formed the government with Congress and NCP for the larger interests of Maharashtra. If Amit Shah adores Balasaheb Thackeray, then why he could not fulfil the word of sharing power equally,” Thackeray asked.

Attacking the Centre over fuel and LPG price hike, Thackeray said the Centre always boast about giving free ration to people. “Let me tell you, the free ration is not given from the BJP’s private account. It is the taxpayers’ money.”