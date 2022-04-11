There will be zero tolerance for indiscipline, warns new Punjab Congress President Warring

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has said the Congress is not going to tolerate indiscipline and strict action would be taken against those who make any public comment against the party. He was speaking after a meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday along with Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Warring said, "There will be zero tolerance for indiscipline in the party be it a senior or a junior leader. If anyone has a problem with any of us, they can raise an issue on the party platform but they should not raise it on a public platform. If they do so it will not be tolerated. There can be differences but they will be resolved internally. Whoever creates indiscipline would be shown the door from the party."

He said that everyone is important in the party, be it Navjot Sidhu or Sunil Jakhar and everyone will be taken along. "Unity has to be maintained and everyone has to work together," he said. Warring talked of trying to give the Congress a new model with an aim to boost the morale of party workers in the state. "They always say that when you are in power, you do not recognise the worker, you forget the person who is last in the queue. A new Congress will be created in Punjab," he added.

Working President of Punjab Congress Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that they will play the role of constructive opposition in the state.

The statement by Warring comes on the day when Congress Disciplinary Committee issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar as he allegedly spoke against SCs and has given him one week’s time to reply after which it will decide upon the action to be taken against him.

Warring was on Saturday night appointed as the Punjab Congress President replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu after the grand old party faced a debacle in the recently held assembly elections.