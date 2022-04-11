STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There will be zero tolerance for indiscipline, warns new Punjab Congress President Warring

Warring was on Saturday night appointed as the Punjab Congress President replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu after the grand old party faced a debacle in the recently held assembly elections

Published: 11th April 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress' new Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Brar Raja Warring (Photo | Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Twitter)

Congress' new Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Brar Raja Warring (Photo | Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has said the Congress is not going to tolerate indiscipline and strict action would be taken against those who make any public comment against the party. He was speaking after a meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday along with Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Warring said, "There will be zero tolerance for indiscipline in the party be it a senior or a junior leader. If anyone has a problem with any of us, they can raise an issue on the party platform but they should not raise it on a public platform. If they do so it will not be tolerated. There can be differences but they will be resolved internally. Whoever creates indiscipline would be shown the door from the party."

He said that everyone is important in the party, be it Navjot Sidhu or Sunil Jakhar and everyone will be taken along. "Unity has to be maintained and everyone has to work together," he said. Warring talked of trying to give the Congress a new model with an aim to boost the morale of party workers in the state. "They always say that when you are in power, you do not recognise the worker, you forget the person who is last in the queue. A new Congress will be created in Punjab," he added.

Working President of Punjab Congress Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that they will play the role of constructive opposition in the state.

The statement by Warring comes on the day when Congress Disciplinary Committee issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar as he allegedly spoke against SCs and has given him one week’s time to reply after which it will decide upon the action to be taken against him.

Warring was on Saturday night appointed as the Punjab Congress President replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu after the grand old party faced a debacle in the recently held assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Punjab
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp