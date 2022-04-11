Top Bihar netas descend on Bochaha

By Express News Service

PATNA: Top political leaders in Bihar made last-minute efforts to woo the voters of Bochaha

Assembly constituency, where by-election is scheduled on April 12, as the campaigning came to an end on Sunday evening.

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed two public meetings in favour of NDA candidate Beby Kumari and highlighted the development works undertaken by his government, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav campaigned for Amar Paswan.

Making a fervent appeal to voters to exercise their franchise and ensure victory of the NDA candidate, Nitish said he was “seeking their blessings for carrying out more works”. On the other hand, Tejashwi assailed the NDA dispensation for its “failure to check crime, corruption and inflation”. “There are no jobs for the youths. They have been forced to migrate to other states for jobs. The situation is alarming,” he said.

Former minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani came down heavily on the BJP for making “hollow promises” ahead of elections and “exploiting people” on the pretext of religion. “But now their faces now stand exposed,” he asserted. The VIP chief was sacked from the cabinet following his differences with the BJP. The VIP has fielded Geeta Kumari in the seat.