'Ask your bhaiya to be careful': SC questions 'celebratory hoarding' for rape accused after bail from HC

The FIR alleged that the accused committed sexual intercourse with the girl, a major, on various occasions over a period of three years after falsely promising to marry her.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Ask your bhaiya to be careful this week," a miffed Supreme Court told the defence counsel in a rape case on Monday as it decided to consider a victim's plea for cancellation of bail of the accused after its attention was drawn to a hoarding captioned 'bhaiya is back' that was put up to celebrate his release.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by the counsel for the girl that banners, having the statement that 'bhaiya is back' (elder brother is back), have been put up in the local area celebrating the grant of bail to the accused by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"What are you celebrating after the bail? This says there was a hoarding which says 'bhaiya is back'. What is this hoarding all about," the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

"There's a hoarding, what is this 'bhaiya back'? On what occasion you put the hoarding," it asked again.

The defence counsel said the hoarding was probably put after the accused was granted bail.

"Ask your bhaiya to be careful this week," the bench retorted and put the plea for cancellation of bail of the woman for further hearing on April 18.

The FIR alleged that the accused committed sexual intercourse with the girl, a major, on various occasions over a period of three years after falsely promising to marry her.

He was arrested in September last year.

The high court granted bail saying that the accused was not required to be kept in custody during the entire trial period.

The accused had contended in the high court that he had a consensual relationship.

