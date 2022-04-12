STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP activists demonstrate before Raj Bhavan demanding President Rule in Bengal

The activists staged the agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan despite the issuance of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the high-security area.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A group of BJP workers on Tuesday demonstrated before Raj Bhavan here to demand the imposition of President's Rule in the state citing the "collapse of law and order" in the state.

About 20 demonstrators, led by BJP leader and councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sajal Ghosh, raised slogans 'ei Trinamool aar noy' (not this TMC-run government anymore), obilombe Rastrapatir Sashon jari korte hobey'(demand immediate imposition of President's Rule), and also tried to squat on the road in front of the Main Gate of the Raj Bhavan before they were removed from the spot.

The activists staged the agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan despite the issuance of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the high-security area.

"From Anis Khan murder to the incident at Bogtui where nine people were burnt to death, gang rape and death of a 14-year- old girl in Hanskhali to the attack on Ram Navami processionists in Howrah, this government under Mamata Banerjee has miserably failed to prevent such incidents," Ghosh claimed.

Demanding Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention, Ghosh said "Article 365 should be immediately promulgated in West Bengal to put an end to this lawlessness".

Under Article 365 of the Constitution, if a state government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions, the Centre can take direct control of the State machinery.

A police officer said around 20 BJP activists were taken to Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters, for violating prohibitory orders. They were, however, released on personal bond.

Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said "the BJP is yet to accept its humiliating defeat in the last assembly polls and is now conspiring against a democratically elected government." However, the game plan of the saffron party will not succeed, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TMC President Rule West Bengal Kolkata
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp