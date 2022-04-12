STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cheating case: Kirit Somaiya denies allegations, says will approach HC

A sessions court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of former Lok Sabha member Somaiya in the cheating case registered against him by Mumbai police.

Published: 12th April 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, accused of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore raised to save the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant, on Tuesday refuted the charge against him and said he will approach the Bombay High Court in the matter.

Somaiya, a bitter critic of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) in Maharashtra, in a video statement shared on Twitter said he will not stop "exposing scams" of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has accused former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier, which was scrapped in 2014.

Raut has also accused the Somaiyas of fleeing Maharashtra in the wake of the allegations against them.

A sessions court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of former Lok Sabha member Somaiya in the cheating case registered against him by Mumbai police.

Apprehending arrest, the BJP leader and his son had sought pre-arrest bail from the court.

Somaiya on Tuesday said that in December 2013, the then "Congress-NCP government" decided to sell the aricraft carrier Vikrant to scrap dealers for Rs 60 crore and the BJP had condemned the move.

"We held just one symbolic event on December 10, 2013 to collect funds (for the decommissioned ship)...Rs 11,000 were raised. After 10 years, (Shiv Sena MP) Sanjay Raut is accusing Kirit Somaiya of stealing Rs 58 crore without any document or proof," the BJP leader said in the statement.

"We will not stop exposing scams of the Thackeray government! Kirit Somaiya will not bow down. We will approach the Bombay High Court next," he added.

The Mumbai police last week registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and his son based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kirit Somaiya Bombay High Court Vikrant
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp