Country setting new benchmarks in field of health: PM Modi

Published: 12th April 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed people's resolve in the fight against Covid and said that whether it is the world's largest free vaccination campaign or medical infrastructure development, India is setting new benchmarks in the field of health.

Modi shared a graphic on Twitter highlighting the achievements of India's Covid vaccination campaign with over 185 crore cumulative doses administered in the country so far.

"The resolve shown by 130 crore people in the country in the fight against coronavirus signifies the strength of New India," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Whether it is the world's largest free vaccination campaign with indigenous vaccines or the development of medical infrastructure, the country is setting new benchmarks in the field of health," he minister said.

